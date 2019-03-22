Cookstown tragedy: Emotional day ahead as the three teenagers who died outside a St Patrick’s Day disco are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners will gather for the funerals of Lauren Bullock, 17, Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-old Morgan Barnard, who lost their lives in the tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said it would be a “very hard day for a lot of people”, adding: “There is going to be an awful pall of sadness hanging over the community.”

Hundreds of mourners have left written and floral tributes to the teenagers in the wake of Sunday’s tragic events.

Morgan’s family said they will remember him as loving the simple things in life, while Connor’s family thanked the hospital staff and emergency services who helped him.

Cheerleader Lauren was described by her family as a “very thoughtful and caring young girl who was outgoing and fun loving”.