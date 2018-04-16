Cookstown Youth Choir celebrate tenth anniversary with concert

Cookstown Youth Choir will mark their tenth anniversary with a celebratory concert at the Burnavon on Saturday, April 21 at 8pm.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Cookstown Branch of Save the Children.

Joining them to mark the occasion is Peter Corry, Northern Irish singer and West End star who has travelled the world with his unique voice and timeless classics.

Meta Bell, Musical Director of Cookstown Youth Choir commented on the upcoming concert.

“It gives me great pleasure to mark the tenth anniversary of Cookstown Youth Choir with a special evening of music which showcases exceptional local talent.

“Once again it is an honour to have Peter Corry, star of the West End and Musical ambassador for Northern Ireland, performing with the Choir to mark this significant occasion. A personal highlight for me will be inviting back some of the former 115 girls, who progressed through the choir since its formation a decade ago.

“We are also thrilled to be working alongside talented instrumentalists Plunkett McGartland and Roisin McCurry who have been great supporters of the Youth Choir from the very start. I’d also like to thank Youth Choir accompanists Cindy Yung and Roseanna Hunter for their hard work in preparation for our concert.”

Councillor Kim Ashton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council recently held a reception to congratulate the Choir on their 10-year success and spoke of their importance in Mid Ulster: “I am delighted that the Council have been able to support Cookstown Youth Choir from its formation in 2008. The Choir has been a great resource for our youth over the years, and has played a key role in many events and concerts across Mid Ulster. I would like to wish Meta and the Choir all the best for the years ahead and encourage everyone to come out and support them at their tenth Anniversary concert, with all proceeds being donated to Save the Children.”

To book your tickets for the 10th Anniversary Concert with Peter Corry, call the Burnavon Box Office on 028 8676 9949; admission is £15 per person.