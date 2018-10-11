Council wants you to give leisure a go!

Mid Ulster District Council is throwing open its (leisure centre) doors this October and November as they offer free taster sessions in Cookstown, Greenvale, Dungannon and Maghera Leisure Centres, providing a great opportunity to help people to give being more active a go!

The sessions, taking place in Dungannon Leisure Centre on 14th October (2pm – 4pm), Cookstown Leisure Centre on October 20 (2pm – 4pm), Maghera Leisure Centre on October 31 (10am – 12 noon), and Greenvale Leisure Centre on November 3 (2pm – 4pm), will encourage anyone who is hesitant about being more active to discover what their local leisure centre can provide, learn about the activities available and, if you are familiar with the leisure centres, to try something new.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake hopes that people who are not familiar with what their local leisure centre can offer will take advantage of the free opportunity to try the wide range of activities available for all the family, saying, “We hope to inspire people in our district to get more active using the leisure centre on your doorstep, or to take up a new sport, and so help our residents to find ways to lead healthy and active lifestyles. Just give it a go and see what happens!”

Each leisure centre will have its own programme of taster sessions, focusing on gym induction and give it a go gym sessions, taster sessions in yoga, spin, Pilates and other exercise classes, family swim and slide sessions, and soft play sessions. Local sports clubs based in the facilities will also be on hand to showcase what they can offer, with the chance to take part in games and activities. There’ll also be lots of on-site entertainment, arts and crafts and activities for the kids to enjoy.

For event details, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/giveitago or contact Cookstown, Dungannon, Greenvale or Maghera Leisure Centres.