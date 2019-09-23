18 cannabis plants found in search

A Tyrone man found with 18 cannabis plants at his home, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of Community Service when he appeared at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Aidan Holbrook (28), of Pomeroy Road, Dungannon, admitted charges of possessing the drug and cultivating it on June 28.

Counsel prosecuting told the court police carried out a search of the defendant’s home and found a small quantity of herbal cannabis with an approximate value of £10 in the living room.

He said they later located 18 pots containing small plants identified as cannabis and the defendant was arrested.

A defence barrister said Holbrook had made a full admission at the scene and later at interview.

He said the defendant had simply planted the plants to see what would happen.

A destruction order was made for drugs.