£60,000 of suspected herbal cannabis seized

An estimated £60,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis has been seized in the Mid Ulster area.

Police described the seizure yesterday (Friday) as being of “a substantial quantity”.

A spokesperson said: “There are those that will say sure it’s doing nobody any harm, it’s medicinal or sure it’s going to be legal soon anyway.

“Well to those I would say this, the people that are selling this to our community are not interested in anything other than lining their own pockets and will commit other crimes in order to do so.

“Let’s be honest here, drug dealers don’t care about our community and will do anything make money.”