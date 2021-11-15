Accused of his wife’s murder

A man accused of murdering his wife appeared by video-link from Maghaberry Prison at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thomas Johnston Rainey (59), of Quarry Road, Magherafelt, is charged with murdering Katrina Rainey on October 12.

No application for bail was made during the short hearing.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has been in isolation in prison.