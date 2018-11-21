Anger at vandals attacking properties and GAA club

An SDLP councillor has strongly vandals who attacked properties and caused damage to the local GAA Club at Moortown in County Tyrone.

Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn said he was angered to learn of the destruction which occurred early on Sunday morning.

"Several properties have been attacked with pillar tops and fences being smashed as well as doors being banged and hit," he said.

"The local GAA club which is currently undergoing regeneration had recently planted trees which have been ripped up and thrown across the road.

“These senseless actions need to be condemned in the strongest possible terms and that those responsible for this need to wise up and take a look at themselves.

"All this does is hurt the local community and people who have given up their own time to improve the local area for everyone. I would ask anyone with information to come forward so incidents like this done happen again. "