Appeal after man is assaulted in Coalisland

A man suffered a facial injury in a street assault in Coalisland on Sunday.

Police investigating the incident in the Main Street area of the town are appealing for witnesses and information.

Inspector Walsh said: “We received a report shortly before 4:55pm that a number of males were fighting on the street.

“Police attended the scene and, upon arrival, located a number of persons in the vicinity. It was reported a man, aged in his thirties, had been assaulted and had sustained a facial injury. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Main Street area around this time on Sunday and saw what occurred, or has information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1292 14/07/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.