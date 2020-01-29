Appeal after teenager suffers facical injury in nightclub assault

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted inside a Magherafelt nightclub at the weekend.

kDetective Constable Corry said: “Shortly before midnight on Saturday a 19 year old female was assaulted and later taken to hospital for treatment of a facial injury.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to ring 101 quoting Police reference 2070 of 25/01/20.”

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.