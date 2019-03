Magherafelt police are appealing for help in tracing a female who stole a charity box.

The incident happened at a shop on Rainey Street in the town on Monday night.

The Making A Difference Locally charity box may have been discarded.

"We have good CCTV from the town centre and from the shop which we will release to identify this offender at the right time in the investigation. Please call 101 or message us if you can help CCS1418 04/03/19," they said in a social media post.