Argument leads to victim being head-butted by man on the nose

A Magherafelt man who head-butted a young boy outside a shop in the town, has been placed on probation for 12 months.

Twenty-two-year-old Caolan Carlisle from Tulach Way was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service.

Carlisle admitted assaulting the boy at Rainey Street on August 9 last year.

Imposing the combination order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that he “obviously has anger management issues” that he needs to address.

Ms Mullan said the defendant has previous convictions for common assault in 2015 and had gone on to commit the same offence again.

She added that alcohol had influenced this “extremely irate and volatile behaviour.”

Counsel prosecuting said at 9pm the injured party was at Queen Street, Magherafelt, when he received a call from the defendant.

During the course of their conversation the victim was told to “f**k up and f**k off.”

This then led to an argument during which the defendant stated: “I will split you and your brother’s throat and leave you lying beside your da.”

Continuing, counsel said the defendant and the injured party agreed to meet outside a shop at Rainey Street.

During the meeting, Carlisle head-butted the injured party on the nose before walking off.

She added that on August 12 the defendant was arrested and interviewed about the assault.

During the interview the defendant made a series of ‘no comment’ answers.

Admitting the offence, defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said the defendant had no new offences since this incident.

He said Carlisle was currently in receipt of benefits but hoped to be going into full time education.

Mr Devlin agreed with the judge that defendant has anger management issues but asked the court to consider his very limited record.

District Judge Mullan ordered Carlisle to take part in any work recommended by the Probation Service over the next 12 months, including victim awareness and substance abuse.