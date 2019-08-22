Armed robber made off on foot after stealing money

Police are hunting for a robber armed with a knife who made off with a sum of money from a shop in Dungannon yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report around 3:50pm that a male had entered commercial premises in the Beechvalley area armed with a knife. He demanded staff take money from the till and place it in a bag he had with him. The suspect then fled on foot with a sum of money.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, there's no doubt this was a terrifying ordeal for staff members who were in their place of work simply doing their job.

"The suspect is described as having worn a navy-coloured hooded top with the hood pulled tight around his face and a white baseball-type cap underneath; black trainers and black tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down the side. He's also reported as wearing a grey-fleece type jacket.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw a male matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who saw what happened, to get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1291 of 21/08/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.