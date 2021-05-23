Arrest after man in his 20's is stabbed in County Tyrone

Police received a report shortly before 11pm that a man, aged in his twenties, had been stabbed in the Killyman Road area.

Officers responded to the call, along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the victim was subsequently transferred to hospital for treatment of his injuries where he remains at this time.

A man, aged 47 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for wtinesses.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "An investigation is underway to establish exactly what occurred and who was involved. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area shortly before 11pm and witnessed what occurred or, who may have recorded what occurred, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 2258 of 22/05/21."

A report can also be made online using the police non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online via the website.

