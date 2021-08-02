Arrests follow house raids in Magherafelt and Cookstown

A quantity of drugs and other paraphernalia were seized during the operations.

According to a social media post, Mid Ulster police carried out their most recent raid in Magherafelt which resulted in one arrest on suspicion of drug possession and supply of drug offences.

PSNI carried out drug raids in Magherafelt and Cookstown in recent days resulting in a number of arrests.

