Arrests follow house raids in Magherafelt and Cookstown
A number of people have been arrested in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas for drug related matters following raids by the local PSNI Neighbourhood teams.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:23 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:24 am
A quantity of drugs and other paraphernalia were seized during the operations.
According to a social media post, Mid Ulster police carried out their most recent raid in Magherafelt which resulted in one arrest on suspicion of drug possession and supply of drug offences.
