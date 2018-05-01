Arrests for criminal damage and making threats to kill

Police officers in Mid Ulster made 14 arrests for a wide range of offences over the weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday officers detained people on suspicion of making threats to kill, criminal damage, breach of High Court bail, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon, assault on police and resisting police.

A number of suspects were also arrested for driving offences including driving whilst unfit, dangerous driving and failing to stop, report and remain at the scene of a road traffic accident.

According to an update on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page, officers dealt with a total of 221 calls across Mid Ulster over the weekend, as well as providing police resources at the Cookstown 100, facilitating parades and carrying out public order duties.

The Facebook post said: “I think our weekend crews need a well deserved few days off!”