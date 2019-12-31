Arrests in probe into sale of guns

Two men, arrested as part of a probe into the attempted importaton and sale of illegal firearms, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The men, from Magherafelt, were arrested as part of a National Crime Agency-led investigation.

NCA issue images of a significant number of guns after two men were arrested in the Castledawson area on December 23. Both men, aged 27 and 59, were released on bail pending further enquiries and the investigation continues.

The 27 and 59-year-old were detained on December 23 on suspicion of illegally possessing and importing weapons, as NCA officers executed a warrant in the Castledawson area.

Investigators were working with the PSNI as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

A spokesperson for the NCA said: “A number of firearms were recovered from the property and are now being analysed. A quantity of cash was also seized.”

The spokesperson said both men had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

NCA Belfast operations manager Gillian Shackleford said: “These men were arrested as part of an international investigation focusing on the supply of illegal firearms.

“Stopping the criminal supply of guns is a priority for the NCA, and working with our partners in the PSNI we are determined to do all we can to prevent such weapons reaching our streets.”

The PSNI, HM Revenue and Customs and the National Crime Agency have established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.