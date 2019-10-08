Assailant attacked man giving him a lift

A man who violently assaulted an elderly driver who was giving him a lift home from a pub, was later found by police in a field on the outskirts of Magherafelt, the local Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday.

Thomas Magryn (39), of Golf Terrace, Magherafelt, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man, causing him actual bodily harm, on December 21 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer said it was reported to police the defendant had attacked the man leaving him with substantial facial injuries.

She said the incident happened outside a pub near Toome and the defendant had then got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Counsel said the defendant was later found in a highly intoxicated state in a field on the Aughrim Road.

She explained that forensic examination of blood stains on his clothes linked him with the assault on the injured party.

Continuing counsel said CCTV showed the defendant in the bar drinking and watching television.

She said he was later interviewed by police and admitted the offence.

Counsel added that the injured party suffering bruising and cuts to his face.

Defence barrister Liam McStay told the court he had character references regarding the defendant’s good work history.

However, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she wanted a pre-sentence report before dealing with the matter and adjourned the case until November 6.