ATM thefts prevented with public help

Police have praised the public for their help in tackling the recent spate of ATM thefts across Northern Ireland.

PSNI Magherafelt paid tribute all of those who had contacted them about suspicious activities which, they said, had helped prevent ATM thefts on their patch. Referring to the arrest of two men at Crumlin, County Antrim during, an ATM theft the spokesman said: “A major part of that was observant people getting on the phone to Police straight away.”

Forensics at the scene after a ATM theft on the Tully Road near Crumlin.

The officer added: “Over the last number of weeks you guys and girls across our patch have been fantastic in contacting us day and night alerting us to things that don’t seem quite right or seem suspicious.

“There is absolutely no doubt these calls along with a heavy police presence have prevented ATMs thefts on our patch.

“Now, it would be easy to fall into the trap of everyone dropping their guard because of [the] arrests. The temptation is to think ‘Well that’s the end of it’. Far from it, there are a number of gangs involved in these thefts.

“We aren’t reducing the additional patrols and crews and we would ask that you also stay alert and call us if you see anything that doesn’t seem right.

“Don’t hesitate to hit the three nines if it’s an emergency.”