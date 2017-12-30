Attempted armed robbery in Lurgan town centre

A man armed with either a knife or screwdriver has tried to rob a shop in Lurgan.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a blue jacket and possibly a balaclava, came into Iphix at Church Street around 12.40pm on Wednesday.

He was unsuccessful and made off out of the premises towards Tesco and then potentially across to Kitchen Hill.

If you saw anyone around that time running or walking away from Church Place, around Tesco or Kitchen Hill matching that description and you think it could be connected, please call us. Lurgan CID are dealing with the investigation. The incident number is 755 of 27/12/17.

A police spokesperson said: "It's always an alarming situation to have someone threaten you with violence, and particularly horrendous at Christmas.

"This is someone who shouldn't be protected or ignored, but turned in and put behind bars. If you know who he is, give us a call.

"Alternatively, you can speak completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."