'Bitten' police officer still waiting on blood results

A police officer who was allegedly bitten by a "drunk" woman in Magherafelt is still waiting for blood test results, according to a posting on the the local PSNI's Facebook page.

The post includes a picture of the injury suffered by the officer in the incident a few weeks ago.

It reads: " As you can see a pretty severe bite - and that was through a coat too. He was back at work the next day - (such a trooper).

"Unfortunately blood tests don’t return as quick so the wait for them is a fair bit longer."

The incident is reported to have happened at Rainey Street after officers were flagged down by a concerned taxi driver.

Police spoke to the woman through the open window.

"Next thing we know, we’re getting met with an onslaught of obscenities as the taxi door is kicked open and the previously sleeping passenger is now anything but," said an earlier post.

"The subsequent actions of the individual in question left three officers injured with one being hospitalised after being severely bitten. The officer now has an agonising wait on blood test results to confirm whether or not they have not been infected with a virus."

The woman is expected to appear in court for a range of offences.