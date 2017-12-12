Breached speed restriction

A motorist was fined a total of £75 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for breaching a temporary speed restriction.

Declan McBride (46), of Dromdallagan, Draperstown, also received three penalty points.

A prosecuting lawyer said the incident happened at Castledawson by-pass on June 13 this year.

He said the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 50mph, 10mph in excess of the restriction.

The lawyer said the detection was made by a mobile cam, and the defendant had not taken up the fixed penalty offer.