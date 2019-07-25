Brick thrown at car with baby sleeping in the back

A woman was left distressed after a brick was thrown at her car in Dungannon.

The motorists was driving on the New Well Road when the incident happened yesterday.

PSNI are investigating incident.

Police say the brick missed the window but caused substantial damage to the door.

The PSNI wrote in a Facebook post: "The consequences of the window being shattered doesnt bear thinking about.

"A baby was sleeping in the rear of the car and would have been covered with thousands of sharp shards of glass and hit with the brick itself which would could serious injuries to an adults let alone a baby. This behaviour in unacceptable.Do you know where your children are?"