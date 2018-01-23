Butcher collided with wall in Swatragh

A young butcher who lost control of his car coming round a corner in Swatragh on Christmas Eve and collided with a wall, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Twenty-one-year-old Tommy Foster from Cloghan Road, Limavady, was also fined a total of £375 when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer said the vehicle collided with the wall and continued on up the road damaging the exterior of a property.

She said police attended the incident and the defendant was identified by a member of the public.

She said Foster failed a preliminary roadside test and was taken into custody and subsequently provided a specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 67mgs in breath.

Defence solicitor John Fahy said the defendant was a butcher who had been working 12 days in a row 12 hours a day in the run-up to Christmas.

“He had taken two pints of beer and believed that he was okay to drive,” said Mr Fahy.

He said defendant regretted what happened and was taking the matter very seriously.

Mr Fahy pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to a minimum, and to certify him for the drink-driving rehabilitation course.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said although the reading was almost twice the legal limit, she would keep the disqualification to 12 months.

She also certified Foster for the drink-driving course.