Can you help police locate stolen scrambler?

Police in Magherafelt are asking the public to help them locate a scrambler motorbike that was stolen from premises in Draperstown sometime over the past couple of weeks.

The orange-coloured KTM bike was taken from a property on Gortnaskey Road sometime between April 24 and May 5.

Alongside a picture of the stolen scrambler, PSNI Magherafelt posted the following appeal on Facebook: “We’re looking for help in locating the scrambler pictured below, any information to return it to its rightful owner would be gratefully received.

“It’s been taken from premises in Gortnaskey Road, Draperstown, sometime between 24th April and 5th May.

“The scrambler is a KTM 240EXC, orange in colour, with the registration PX56EET.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the scrambler is asked to contact Constable Wilson at Magherafelt via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1231 of 05/05/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.