Cannabis factory uncovered by police in County Tyrone

Cannabis plants with a street value of approximately £115,000 were located at a property in the Coalisland area.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and I am asking any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1077 of 02/12/21.”

Cannabis factory uncovered by the PSNI in Coalisland.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

-

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.