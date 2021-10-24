‘Cannabis is still illegal’ stresses PSNI as officers in western NI make string of drug swoops

Some of the drugs seized by police

A string of police busts in the Fermanagh and Omagh district has netted a number of number of packages filled with narcotics.

One the first shoft of the weekend, there was a stop-and-search of a male in the Omagh area “which resulted in the seizure of controlled drugs; as a result of this his address was searched and he has been reported to the PPS”.

On the second shift a vehicle failed to stop in the border village of Belcoo.

The PSNI said: “After a short pursuit, in which the driver drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, a male was arrested for numerous offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.”

And the third shift saw another search and another male arrested over drug supply offences (he has since been bailed).

And then on Sunday morning an address in the Tamlaght district in west Omagh was searched under warrant for drugs.

The PSNI said: “Instead of using a spare bedroom for guests, this male had decided to turn it into a mini cannabis factory.

“Police located 25 plants all at different stages of maturity, along with approximately 150 grams of harvested cannabis.

“A male has been arrested for cultivation of cannabis, possession of a Class B, possession of Class B with intent to supply and preventing a meter from registering electricity.

“Before the pro-cannabis debate starts: cannabis is still ILLEGAL in Northern Ireland.

“And no there isn’t a raffle.”

More from this reporter:

Click here>>> Stephen Nolan transgender podcast series now among most popular in GB

Click here>>> Eastwood brands himself a republican as he hits back at church service critics

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry