Car catches fire after driver loses control

Police found a car on its roof engulfed by flames in the middle of the Springhill Road, Moneymore, a court was told.

Daniel Davidson (23), of Back Lower Road, Mountjoy, was fined £200 and banned from driving for 12 months for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Davidson was also fined £100 for leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

Ordering him to pay a £15 offender levy, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop certified him suitable for the drink driving rehabilitation course.

Counsel prosecuting told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that police attended the incident at approximately 5.50am on September 22 last.

She said there was no one inside the car and the Fire Service was called to put the flames out.

Counsel said police carried out a search of the surrounding area in an effort to find the driver.

She said at 9.05am Davidson was located in a nearby residence and failed a preliminary breath test.

He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment to injuries he received in the crash. She said he admitted that he crashed the car on to its roof and could not find his phone to contact anyone.

The lawyer said he later provided a blood specimen which showed an alcohol count of 82mls.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant had lost control of the car and had panicked and made his way to a local house.

Mr Forde said at the time Davidson, who works for an engineering firm, had been working part time in a bar and had stayed on for a few pints after closing time.