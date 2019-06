Police are hunting two males who hijacked a car in the Dungannon area.

One of them was armed with a knife when they flagged down the vehicle at the junction of Listamlet Road and Trewmount Road shortly before 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle, a red Ford Focus registration MK63GFE, made off towards Moy.

Dungannon and South Tyrone PSNI said in a Facebook post that the public should not approach the vehicle, but get in touch with them immediately.