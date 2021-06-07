Car spotted with no lights results in driving ban

Court

Thirty-seven-year-old Brian Baird from Shellinghill Road, Cullybackey, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on May 8.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan certified Baird for the drink driving rehabilitation course which may entitle him to a reduction in his period of disqualification.

Prosecuting counsel said police on mobile patrol spotted a car being driven with no lights on at Castledawson Road and stopped the vehicle.

She said police detected a smell of intoxicating liquor on speaking to the defendant and he was arrested after failing the preliminary breath test.

Counsel said while in custody Baird provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol count of 78mgs and was charged.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said Baird had been with friends earlier and he thought the lapse of time would have enabled him to drive but this was obviously not the case.

She said he has been driving for over 20 years and his licence was essential as his father, who is registered as disabled, and mother both relied on his for transport.

Ms McCann said the defendant was a highly regarded and valued employee with nothing of this nature in his background.

