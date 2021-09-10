Caravans were stolen from addresses in England
Police have recovered two caravans in Mid Ulster which were stolen from addresses in England.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:10 pm
In a social media post police say the caravans were located in the Tamnamore area of Dungannon.
A number of people were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen good.
"Enquiries ongoing with our colleagues in GB," the post adds.
---
