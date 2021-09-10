Caravans were stolen from addresses in England

In a social media post police say the caravans were located in the Tamnamore area of Dungannon.

A number of people were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen good.

"Enquiries ongoing with our colleagues in GB," the post adds.

A PSNI picture of one of the stolen caravans located at Dungannon.

