Cars and van damaged in paint attack

Obscene graffiti has been painted cars and a van in the Aghinduff Park area of Dungannon.

Fences and footpaths were also painted in the incident which happened on November 12.

Police received a report of criminal damage being caused in the Aghinduff Park area of Dungannon on November 12.

Sergeant Lee Gibson said: “It was reported graffiti was painted on three vehicles and a fence outside properties in the area causing extensive damage to the vehicles. A van was also reported to have been damaged during this incident.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 9.00 pm on Monday, November 12 and who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 1275 of 12/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

