Cash and jewellery stolen in two 'linked' burglaries

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following two burglaries, one in the Clady Road area of Portglenone and the other in Shilgrove Place, Castledawson.

Police are investigating a link between these two burglaries.

The burglary in Portadown in which a sum of cash was stolen, occurred sometime between 5.00pm and 7.30pm on Sunday.

The burglary in Castledawson in which a sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery was stolen occurred sometime between Thursday (November 7) and 9.20pm on Monday.

A number of rooms in this dwelling were also ransacked.