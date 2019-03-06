Cash 'main target' in Cookstown break-ins

Cookstown police are appealing for information after two burglaries.

A commercial building and residential premises were targeted in the past week.

Police say cash was the main target of the burglars.

Two males were seen entering premises, and police would like assistance from the police in tracing them.

"It’s not always possible to leave no cash in premises overnight but where it has to be done, make sure its in a safe that's also secured to a wall or floor," they said in a social media post.

"Also make sure CCTV is on and recording."