CCTV ‘active’ in Loy Street area

A new surveillance camera is expected to come into operation this month at Loy Street in Cookstown in an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour.

This area of the town has been plagued by young revellers causing trouble, particularly during the summer school holidays.

Local residents have been calling for action and it is understood Mid Ulster Policing Community and Safety Partnership (PCSP) recommended the installation of a camera and it was ratified by the council’s environment committee.

In August landlord Shane Beckett hit out at what he claimed was a lack of action by the authorities to tackle the problem.

Mr Beckett, who owns properties along the street, revealed he has been “standing guard” himself to prevent young people from urinating and vomiting near his premises.

Last year one of his tenants, a young girl, had to leave her flat because she could not take the noise and disturbance caused by revellers.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson expressed the hope that the new camera would help police combat the anti-social problem.

“This is something I have been lobbying for and hopefully this CCTV camera will lead to police catching those responsible for causing trouble,” he said.

Mr Wilson said he hoped it would result in providing police with the evidence to bring troublemakers before the courts.

“I have always expressed my sympathy for people living along Loy Street and having to put up with this rowdy behaviour late at night,” he continued. “It’s been going on for far too long and action is long overdue.”

Cookstown has three other CCTV cameras in the town centre area, while Dungannon has five and Magherafelt six.

The local PSNI have issued repeated warnings to revellers not to come to the town if they can’t behave.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster Council confirmed that a CCTV camera had already been erected in Loy Street and would be active this month.