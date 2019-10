A man suspected of trying to steal a charity box in Cookstown has been arrested by the PSNI.

The suspect ran off from a store in the town earlier today before being caught by the police at Burn Road.

Cookstown PSNI said in a social media post: "Follow up checks of other recent thefts in Cookstown confirmed the individual was also responsible for those.

"Charged for the thefts, include the theft of another charity box. Enquiries continuing in relation to other occurrences in the town."