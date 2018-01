A woman who admitted stealing a tub of coleslaw, valued £1.69, from a shop in Castledawson, was placed on probation for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Eileen McDonagh (24), of Hillhead Cottages, Castledawson, committed the offence on June 19 last year.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the matter had arisen from defendant’s isolation which had led to depression.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she had been concerned that the defendant had previous convictions for theft.