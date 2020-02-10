‘Complex recovery process’ being made by Tyrone man

A District Judge has warned a Cookstown man accused of attempting to steal a charity box, that she was giving him a final opportunity to engage with the Probation Service.

Thirty-six-year-old Emmet McKillion from Coagh Crescent also faces a charge of stealing a can of Red Bull, valued £1.29, from a service station in Cookstown.

The offences were committed on dates in July and October last year.

McKillion had pleaded guilty to both matters at an earlier sitting of Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Judge Oonagh Mullan said that McKillion had not engaged with the Probation Service despite being given two opportunities.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said the defendant is in a “complex recovery process” from heron addiction.

Mr McStay said the defendant appreciated that he needed to engage with Probation and pleaded with the court to give him another opportunity.

He asked if the appointment with the Probation Service could take place in Dungannon to facilitate the defendant.

Judge Mullan adjourned the case until March 11 for a report to be compiled.

A Probation officer told the court that they would be prepared to meet with the defendant and would arrange an appointment with him in the near future.

Judge Mullan told McKillion that it was in his “best interests” to engage with Probation and the meeting would take place in Dungannon.