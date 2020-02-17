Conditional discharge for man who kicked officer on shin

A former lorry driver who kicked a police officer on the shin and attempted to head-butt another, was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months when he appeared at East Tyrone Magistrates Court last Friday.

Sixty-seven-year-old Derek MacWilliam from Cooke Crescent, Cookstown, admitted two assaults on police and resisting officers on April 16 last year.

He also accepted charges of assaulting an officer, resisting police and disorderly behaviour on January 20.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer also imposed fines totalling £275 with a £15 offender levy.

He told MacWilliam that he was keeping the fines low in view of his limited means.

Mr Archer said alcohol was a major issue with the defendant who, he remarked, had nothing relevant in the last nine years.

However, the judge warned that if MacWilliam was brought back before the court for this type of offence, or any offence, he would not be treated so leniently.

“You’re getting a bit old for this type of thing,” said the judge. “You should take care of your health and not get involved in these matters.”

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said that on April 16 last year at 7.30pm, police received information about an incident in Cookstown involving the defendant.

She said when they put MacWilliam under arrest he became aggressive and attempted to punch two officers, but did not connect.

Continuing, she said that on January 20 this year, around 6pm, police were again tasked to deal with the defendant who was 200 metres from a house.

She said while being spoken to he pushed an officer and had to be restrained by being placed on the ground.

Counsel said while being arrested MacWilliam attempted to head-butt an officer and kicked another on the shin.

Admitting the offences on behalf of his client Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, explained it was an ex-partner’s house and the defendant lived alone.

He said alcohol was an issue with the defendant who, he said, was on 16 different medications for a range of conditions including chronic arthritis.

Mr Faloon said MacWilliam is a former lorry driver who came to live in the town from Aberdeen 25 years ago.

“He remembers absolutely nothing about the incidents,” he said.

Mr Faloon added that the defendant had taken his last drink on January 20 and “has not taken a drink since”.