Cookstown suspicious car alert

Detectives from Cookstown's Criminal Investigation Department have started an investigation into a vehicle seen acting suspiciously in the Cookstown area on Thursday.

The vehicle was spotted between 3:50pm and 4:10pm

The vehicle was spotted in the Cookstown area.

The vehicle is described as a red, five door hatchback, make/model and registration mark not known and may have travelled from Magherafelt direction towards Coagh .

"If anyone was in the area and witnessed the vehicle or has any dash cam footage from the area could they contact the police on 101 quoting Crime reference CC2018121301209," said the PSNI.