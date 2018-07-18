‘Crazy caper’ as man flees from police

A topless south Derry man was chased by police after he was spotted kicking the door of a public house, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Shane McGuigan (23), of Fallylea Lane, was fined a total of £450 for assault, causing actual bodily harm; disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the injured party.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said his behaviour had left him “standing at the door of custody”, but he wasn’t going to send him to jail.

Mr Magill told him if he sent him to jail he would lose his employment, and he gave him credit for entering an early plea.

This was silly behaviour, stupid,” he said.

“You head-butted this man for no reason.”

The judge said the injured party had suffered an injury to his eye and a possible chipped tooth.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1am on February 12, police were alerted to a male kicking at the door of the licensed premises at Queen Street.

He said on arrival they spoke to defendant, who had no top on, and failed to comply with police instructions. The lawyer said McGuigan ran off and was chased by police and arrested.

“He was shouting and roaring as he was arrested,” said counsel.

Subsequent viewing of CCTV showed the defendant headbutting the injured party, added the prosecutor.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said defendant and a number of others had been ejected from the premises.

Mr McStay said McGuigan then became involved in a “crazy caper” of kicking the door and running off topless.