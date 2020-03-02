Cyclist was ‘trapped under car and pulled along road’

A female cyclist was trapped under the front nearside wheel of a car and pulled along the road, a prosecuting lawyer told East Tyrone Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon last Friday.

Seventy-eight-year-old Magdalene Elizabeth Hefferon from Ranfurly Avenue, Dungannon, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to the cyclist through careless driving.

The court heard the incident happened at Quarry Lane in Dungannon around 9.15am on October 20, 2018.

Adjourning the case until March 6 for sentencing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he wanted an updated report from the defendant’s GP and a report on the present condition of the injured party.

Prosecution counsel said the cyclist sustained a broken clavicle and had to have a metal plate inserted.

He said in a police interview the defendant said there were nine cyclists riding three abreast on the road and she had pulled out to pass them and then she had to pull back in.

The lawyer said photographs taken of the incident did not support her account of the event.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was unable to attend court and handed in a letter from her General Practitioner.

He told the court that she fully accepted it was her fault and it had been a misjudgment on her part.

The lawyer pointed out that Hefferon had a clear driving record and had never been before a court since she started out on her driving career.

Continuing, he explained the defendant had suffered stress and anxiety following the incident in which “this young lady was seriously injured”.

He said the defendant needed her licence to get about and pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification.

The lawyer asked the court to take into consideration her long clear record and give her credit for that.

The District Judge remarked that there was no mention of anxiety in the doctor’s report.

He said that he would like an updated report on the defendant from her GP before sentencing.

Mr Ranaghan said he would also like a report on the present condition of the injured party.