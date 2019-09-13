Dancer loses two teeth in nightclub attack

An incident on the dance floor of a Magherafelt nightclub in which a young man had his two front teeth knocked out, was described at the local Magistrates Court.

Before the court was Ryan Doherty (20), of Glasgort Road, Aghadowey, who faces a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm on May 6.

Doherty is also accused of disorderly behaviour in the licensed premises.

A barrister prosecuting said police were escorted by door staff to the dance floor where the incident involving two males took place.

He said the injured party had lost two front teeth and the defendant was identified by door staff as the person who carried out the attack.

The lawyer said Doherty, who was being treated by medical staff for a puncture wound to his hand, was said by staff to have thrown a glass bottle inside the nightclub.

The prosecutor added that Doherty was taken to the hospital emergency unit for treatment. During a police interview he made no comment in relation to the allegations.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant had no recollection of the incident because he had so much alcohol consumed.

Mr Forde explained there was “a young lady involved” and the defendant had taken umbrage at the injured party for “taking her away”.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would want an insight into the character of the defendant who had a clear record.

She adjourned the case until October 9 for a pre-sentence report.

Ms Mullan warned the defendant that he must cooperate with the Probation Service.