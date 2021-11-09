Dangerous driver given jail sentence

A Tyrone motorist who drove off at speed from police, swerving in and out between cars along the Gortgonis Road, has been jailed for four months on a dangerous driving charge.

Bernard McDonagh (27), labourer, of Pinebank Gardens, was also disqualified from driving for three and a half years for driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

McDonagh was fined £250 for using a mobile phone while driving on February 25.

Court

District Judge Michael Ranaghan released him on bail of £300 for the purposes of an appeal against the sentence.

Mr Ranaghan said there was an infant in the car and McDonagh’s driving potentially endangered other children.

