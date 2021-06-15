Delivery driver fined for ‘clipping’ mower

Jason Hamilton Sharpe (44), of Heronshaw, Bushmills, also received five penalty points when he admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday that when police arrived at the scene of the incident on September 24 last, they found the male driver of the lawn mower lying on the verge by the side of the road.

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party complained of back and chest pain and was transported to Antrim Area Hospital. The lawyer said Sharpe was cautioned for careless driving and he told police the ride on had come out of nowhere.

Court

She said the injured party claimed the van had crossed the white line and struck the mower from behind.

Counsel added there would be a compensation order for £1,100 in respect of the damaged mower.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said the van and the lawn mower were both on the left hand side of the road.

He said the mower had its left wheel on the grass and right wheel on the road, and the defendant may have gone slightly over the white line and clipped it. The lawyer said there is no suggestion of any alcohol or excess speed being involved and driver received cuts and bruises.

District Judge Oonah Mullan said she would make no order in relation to compensation.

