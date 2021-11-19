Denies charge of ‘posting intimate video’ of woman

Cathan Quinn (25), of Wesleyann Mews, further denies ‘threatening to post intimate videos and photographs’ of the female on social media and has also entered a not guilty plea to a third charge of ‘threatening to share intimate photographs and video’ of her.

The charges relate to 2020.

Those cases have been adjourned to December 2 to fix a date for a contest.

Meanwhile, the defendant is accused of stealing £110 from a person and fraud by false representation in December 2018 by allegedly saying he would provide two tickets to a Gerry Cinnamon concert.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court he wishes to make written representations to prosecutors about that matter.

The defendant faces motoring charges including allegedly driving whilst disqualified on the M2 at Templepatrick in August 2019 and ‘fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark’.

He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance at Bann Road, Kilrea, in January last year.

