'Despicable' scenes in Cookstown - PSNI

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of disturbances in Cookstown town centre earlier this week.

They described the scenes in the town on Monday as "despicable", and warn those involved can expect a "knock at their door."

"Cookstown is a very welcoming place to revellers who come here to avail of the great night time economy and 'craic', but we adopt a no tolerance policy when it comes to anti-social behaviour or violent conduct," they said in a Facebook posting.

"Just because you’re out partying doesn’t mean the rest of the town is – our residents don’t deserve to have to put up with noise, littering, anti-social behaviour and ones relieving themselves in people's gardens."