Detectives believe fire at Tyrone house was 'deliberate'

Considerable damage was caused to a house at Dungannon after the front door of the property was set alight this morning.

Police say around 3.15am they received a report of a fire at the house in the Killymaddy Hill area of the town.

They are treating the incident as deliberate and are appealing for anyone who may have information which could assist the investigation or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact detectives on 101 quoting 97 of 8/3/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.