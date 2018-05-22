District Judge tells woman to ‘stay out of trouble’

A woman who told a police officer attempting to calm her down to “f*** off”, has been given a Conditional Discharge for 18 months.

Colleen Denvir (33), of Sperrin View, Magherafelt, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Coleraine Road in Maghera on October 28 last year.

Imposing the penalty, District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned Denvir at Magherafelt Magistrates Court to stay out of trouble when out drinking.

The court heard police were in attendance outside a hotel on the Coleraine Road in Maghera.

A PPS barrister said officers had arrested another person and the defendant, who appeared intoxicated, began remonstrating with them.

He said defendant refused to hand over shoes belonging to the person who was placed in the police cell van.

The barrister said Denvir was shouting and swearing in the street and refused to calm down for police, telling an officer to “f*** you up,” and “f*** off.”

He added the defendant was then arrested.

A defence barrister said Denvir is receiving psychological counselling and help from the community addiction team for her problems.

He added that she has only recently moved to the Magherafelt area.

Imposing the Conditional Discharge, District Judge Mullan said it would enable the defendant to continue to avail of the psychological counselling and receive assistance from the addiction team.