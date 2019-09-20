District Judge warns drivers to exercise care passing cyclists

A District Judge has warned that motorists have to be aware of cyclists on the road and exercise care when passing them.

Judge Oonagh Mullan made the remark when imposing a £250 fine on 22-year-old Timothy Shiels from Garvagh Road, Kilrea, for driving without due care and attention.

Ms Mullan told Shiels that his driving manner had caused the cyclist to take evasive action and forced him to “try and get closer to the hedge.”

She said that cycling was a popular pastime and more cyclists are on our roads.

She pointed out that television adverts highlighted the dangers that cyclists faced when on the roads and motorists have a duty to take heed of this.

In addition to the fine, the judge imposed six penalty points and ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told the incident happened at approximately 12 noon on February 23 this year at Upperlands Road, Swatragh.

The court heard that video footage of the incident was captured on a dash cam on the cyclist’s helmet.

A prosecuting barrister said the cyclist was going towards the village when a silver BMW vehicle approached from the opposite direction and started to cross the central white line, forcing the cyclist to move in towards the hedge.

She said when interviewed later by police, Shiels said he did not remember the incident.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is a heavy goods vehicle driver and knows the road well as he drives it every day.

He said the there is “a bad bump in the road” and he had moved his vehicle into the middle of the road to avoid it.

The lawyer said the defendant had seen the cyclist and was aware of him and did not mean to cause any alarm or distress to him.

He said in the video the cyclist does not appear to change his path on the road.

He asked the court to give the defendant credit for entering a guilty plea to the offence.

Imposing the penalties, the judge noted that Shiels had two previous offences for excess speed.

She told him that he would need to watch his driving in future, or he could find himself being disqualified.