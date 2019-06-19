Dog thrown into Tyrone canal: police renew appeal

The PSNI today made a fresh appeal for information to find those who callously chained a dog to a concrete block and threw it into a canal at Coalisland.

Luckily Snowy was rescued by council workers and is now at home with his owner making a good recovery. The Samoyed breed dog had earlier been stolen from the garden.

In a Facebook post Dungannon PSNI said: "The anger and disgust expressed towards those who carried out the attack is felt by everyone.

"There have been similar recent high profile cases where the offender has been caught and jailed.

"Let’s see a similar outcome in this one. People out there know who did this, someone will have let slip they were involved.

"Snowy was stolen between 2100 on Thursday 13th and was found around 1300 on Friday 14th."